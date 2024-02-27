Coin Master: Free spin links for February 27, 2024

Our list of Coin Master links will help you obtain over 80 spins and coins for free on February 27, 2024. You can redeem them by following some simple steps to get freebies quickly. Redeeming links is the best method to get spins without effort because the other options either require constant grinding or need to be purchased with real-world money from the in-app store.

You can visit Coin Master’s official Facebook account daily and X handle every alternate day to get the redeemable links. You'll find them in the caption section of posts containing a simple video or photo puzzle, part of a daily off-game online social media event.

That said, here are all the links granting free spins on February 27, 2024.

List of all links active on February 27, 2024, to get free Coin Master spins

Moon Active uploads a couple of links that grant free spins upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

Get free spins by redeeming these Coin Master links today:

https://Coin-Master.me/qNIiNR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RcTuWp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/FIYkeY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lPDPXW - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/pmtCXG - 25 free spins

You are advised to use the links above immediately because they only remain valid for two days and won’t provide coins and spins afterward. Moreover, you can use any particular link only once to redeem free rewards.

Apart from links, multiple in-game methods exist to farm spins in this idle title. The methods that do not require spending spins are waiting for an hour, inviting friends to the app, requesting from team members, and collecting spins as daily gifts. Other methods require spending spins, such as playing in-game events and tournaments, earning shields, leveling up, and more.

You can also spend real money at the in-app store to purchase spins. Below is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Method to redeem daily links for freebies

Tap the Collect to get all applicable freebies (Image via Moon Active)

You must prepare a few things before starting the Coin Master links redemption process. Activate the internet on your mobile device and bind your Facebook account with your in-game profile.

Then, click any of the active links from the list above. This will open the app instantly on your mobile. It will begin loading all assets, after which a dialog box will appear on the screen. Click the Collect button in the box to get all the free rewards.