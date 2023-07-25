Coin Master: All active free spins links (July 25, 2023)

Coin Master is an adventure game featuring a virtual slot machine that requires spins for activation. The machine provides random in-game resources upon landing on their respective symbols. Spins play a crucial role in the gameplay loop, and each player can hold up to a maximum of 50 at a time. You can perform certain in-game activities to obtain spins.

However, there is also a way to earn them without much effort, which is by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active provides. This article lists all active links that offer free spins for July 25, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins links (July 25, 2023)

Coin Master offers numerous ways to earn free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master developers Moon Active hold daily social media contests on the title's official Facebook and Twitter accounts. They upload a couple of videos and photo puzzles, which are easy to solve. This social media contest also provides free coins, spins, and other in-game items to the winners.

You can enter the contest by cracking the puzzle and providing the answer under the comment section of each post. Thousands of fans participate in the competition daily, and Moon Active declares the winners through a lucky draw system.

You can find a link on each puzzle post that provides freebies, including free spins, coins, and other valuable resources. That said, here are all free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/xvMLtE - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eYgNVK - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/wbSkeM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WSmsUa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sibrGW - 25 free spins

These links only last for two days, so consider using them to claim freebies immediately. Moreover, each link is redeemable only once per account in this idle title.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Redeeming links in this idle title is straightforward (Image via Moon Active)

This idle title offers a straightforward process to redeem links, so you are just a few taps away once you find active links. First, you must install the Coin Master app on your phone since the links cannot be redeemed on a PC. Then, click on any of the active links from the above list. This will launch the app on your device. After the app loads its resources, tap the green Collect button on the dialog box that appears, and Moon Active will send the freebies to your profile.