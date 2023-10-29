Coin Master: All active links (October 29, 2023)

Coin Master is a mobile adventure title with idle gameplay mechanics. The gameplay centers around utilizing spins to trigger the virtual slot machine, which provides all the in-game items. The apparatus offers those items whose symbol you land. It grants coins, shields, spins, attacking or raiding opportunities, and more. Further, there are multiple in-game ways to obtain spins.

Some of the best ways include inviting friends, waiting an hour, playing in-game tournaments and events, and more. The in-app store also offers spins you can buy with real-world money. However, you can also earn them for free without any effort by redeeming daily links. You can find all working Coin Master free spin links for October 29, 2023, in this article.

Coin Master links to earn free spins on October 29, 2023

Moon Active releases free spin links daily on the title's official social media accounts. (Image via Moon Active)

You can find free spin links each passing day on the title's Facebook and occasionally X (Twitter) pages. They provide free spins often accompanied by millions of free coins.

Redeem the below-listed Coin Master links to get freebies on October 29, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/kGFqmN - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/HALLOWEEN_30SPINS - 30 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/uvUEsa - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/StEaKL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eVdujP - 25 free spins

Methods to redeem Coin Master links for freebies

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies from daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

The redeeming process in this idle title is like a walk in the park. Follow the steps given below:

First, connect your Android or iOS devices to the internet. Install the app from your device’s respective app store, and link it to your Facebook account. Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or use the links one after another from the above-given list. Clicking each redirects you to the app installed on your phone instantly. Let the app load all its resources, after which it will display a dialog box on the main screen detailing the rewards associated, and a green collect button. Hit the button, claim your freebies, and resume your journey.

However, you must consider a few things before using the above offerings. These are daily links, and thus they expire after 48 hours. Therefore, use them to get freebies at the earliest opportunity. Moreover, Moon Active allows using any particular link to earn free rewards only once.