Coin Master: All active free spin links (October 28, 2023)

Coin Master spins activate a virtual slot machine that helps you get many important items in the game. You can obtain spins in a variety of ways, including purchasing them from the in-app store, participating in developer Moon Active's online and offline events, inviting friends to play the title, leveling up by constructing villages, and more.

Of all these methods, redeeming links is the best way to earn spins for free. This article lists all links to earn free spins on October 28, 2023.

A list of all active Coin Master free spin links (October 28, 2023)

You can get free spins by redeeming links that Moon Active regularly drops on the game's social media handles (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem Coin Master links to get free spins and millions of coins. Moon Active releases these links on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handles.

Here are all the active links providing freebies as of October 28, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/StEaKL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/eVdujP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/irksIy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TAKzqp - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Method to redeem links

Click on the green Collect button to claim all the freebies associated with a link (Image via Moon Active)

Initiate the redemption process by linking your mobile device to an active internet connection and installing the Coin Master. You can then link your Facebook account to the game. Once that's done, visit the title’s official social media accounts for daily links or use the ones listed above.

Every link you click on will redirect you to the game. The title will then load all resources, after which it will display a dialog box detailing all the rewards you can get from the link and a green Collect button. Tap the button, get your freebies, and resume building your villages to become the ultimate Coin Master.

There are a few things you must consider before redeeming free spin links. Firstly, they are only valid for 48 hours, so use them as soon as you can. Secondly, you can only get free spins and coins once from any particular link.