Coin Master: All free spin links (August 12, 2023)

Coin Master spins are crucial for players to beat the game, which requires building and exploring over 400 villages on the map. Spins are obtainable via numerous methods, which require a lot of time and effort. These include finishing villages, inviting friends, completing card sets, earning more shields, and more. However, there are also many ways through which you can earn spins for free.

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links provided by Moon Active. This article lists all active Coin Master spins for August 11, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

Use these links to get Coin Master free spins on August 12, 2023

A puzzle post from one of the daily social media contests in the game (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that provide free spins on August 12, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/JYQUvS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FHAFjn - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/iSdKBM - 10 free spins and free coins

https://Coin-Master.me/vJjDgc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NavYKS - 25 free spins

All these links are redeemable only once per account. Additionally, they expire after two days, so it is advised to redeem them immediately.

You can find free spin links on the title’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. They are featured in social media off-game events that Moon Active holds daily. The developer often posts a video or photo puzzle based on the game. Solve the puzzle and type out your answer in the comment section. Winners will get free spins and even coins.

You can also play daily in-game events and tournaments to win free spins. Check them out by tapping on the icon below the Main Menu button. Earning spins through events requires collecting a specific number of items. To win spins from limited-time tournaments, you must rank higher on the leaderboard.

Steps to redeem links for Coin Master

Tap the green Collect button and claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to redeem all Coin Master links:

Install the game and make sure your smartphone is connected to the internet.

Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or click on any of the above-listed links.

Upon doing so, you will be redirected to the game.

After the app loads fully, tap the Collect button on the dialog box.

You will get all free spins from the links on your profile.