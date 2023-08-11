Coin Master: All working free spins links (August 11, 2023)

Coin Master spins are obtainable via numerous methods. Playing events, competing in tournaments, inviting friends, and earning additional shields are the best methods to obtain a hefty amount of spins. However, these methods to get the spins are time-consuming and require effort. Luckily, those who don't want to put in the work have some ways to obtain free spins without breaking a sweat.

Moon Active releases links on the title’s official social media handles every day, and you can claim these links to receive free spins. This article lists all working Coin Master free spins links for August 11, 2023.

Redeem these Coin Master links for free spins on August 11, 2023

Free spins are redeemable via daily links that Moon Active provides (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all Coin Master links that are active on August 11:

https://Coin-Master.me/vJjDgc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NavYKS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/abfUNq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PLJohn - 25 free spins

The developers at Moon Active release a few free spins links daily, which you can find on the title’s official social media handles, such as Twitter and Facebook. Moon Active holds daily events, and the free spins links are part of their social media contests.

The contests feature a video or photo puzzle themed around the game. You have to solve two to three simple puzzles and give your answer under each puzzle post’s comment section. Because thousands of fans participate in the competition, Moon Active chooses a few winners through a lottery system. The winners get free coins and free spins on their profiles.

You can also play in-game events and tournaments, which are considered by many to be the best sources of free spins. Check ongoing event or tournament details by clicking the icon below the Main Menu button. These usually require you to collect specific items from the virtual slot machine.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button and claim your freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Make sure you have an active internet connection before redeeming the links. You also have to install the app on your mobile device because the links don't work on PC. You can then click on one of the links from the list above.

The Coin Master app will instantly open on your phone. Wait until the app loads and a dialog box containing the green Collect button appears. Tap the button to add all free spins and coins to your rewards.

It's important to remember that a link is redeemable only once per account in this idle title. You should redeem the links within two days, after which they expire.