Coin Master free spin links (August 10, 2023)

Coin Master players must continuously replenish spins in their inventory to progress in the game. Spins are of utmost importance because they trigger the slot machine that provides in-game items. Players must land on the symbols of the item on the apparatus to get them. For instance, landing on the coin bag symbol grants coins, and hitting three lightning bolt symbols grants spins.

This article lists all active Coin Master links that provide free spins on August 10, 2023.

Redeem these links to get Coin Master free spins (August 10, 2023)

Redeem the free spins links on your mobile device (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all Coin Master links that provide free spins on August 10, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/Himaoc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/PLJohn - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/abfUNq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NoOgdj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mLoyyK - 25 free spins

These free spin links are found daily on the game’s official social media accounts. Moon Active posts a couple of photos or video puzzles daily as a part of an off-game event. You can make your guess by commenting under each post’s comment section. Upon providing the correct answer, you will have a chance to win thousands of free spins and coins.

Moon Active uses a lottery system to select the winners from the group of commenters who gave the correct answer. If you’re feeling lucky, you can participate in the contest and get a hefty amount of free spins and other rewards.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the collect button to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming free spin links is easy. It requires minimal effort. Here is the process of redeeming such links:

Make sure you are connected to the internet and have the Coin Master app on your device. Search for the links on the internet or the title's official social media accounts. Upon finding one, click on it, opening the app directly on your device. After the app loads fully and displays a dialog box, click on the Collect button and enjoy your freebies.

You must note two things before redeeming free spins from such links. Firstly, each player can use a link only once per account. Secondly, all links expire after two days, so use them as soon as possible.