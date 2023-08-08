Coin Master: All free spins links (August 8, 2023)

Coin Master's developer Moon Active releases links containing free spins daily. You have to follow simple steps and redeem them to get the freebies. The developer offers two to three daily links through its official social media accounts, such as Facebook and Twitter. Each contains a sizable amount of spins to get started for the day.

Spins are paramount in this idle adventure title. They trigger the virtual slot machine that provides every in-game item to progress in Coin Master. You get coins to build a village and level up, shields to protect them, and more. That said, you will find all the active free spins for August 8, 2023, in this article.

Redeem these free spins links on August 8, 2023

Redeem the following links to get free spins on August 8, 2023. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers free spins links via posts containing a video or photo puzzle themed around Coin Master. These are a part of daily social media raffles that provide billions of coins and thousands of free spins to winners.

You can participate in the competition by typing your answer under each post's comment section. From those who provide the correct answer, Moon Active chooses a few participants as winners through a lucky draw system.

Here are the links that you can redeem to claim free spins on August 8, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/lLyoLX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kgmxeU - 10 free spins and coins

https://Coin-Master.me/hzuSsu - 10 free spins and coins

https://Coin-Master.me/CLiBeP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QqaHuB - 25 free spins

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the collect button to claim all freebies to your profile. (Image via Moon Active)

As mentioned, the process of redeeming links requires minimal effort. The steps to follow are:

Install Coin Master on your device, and ensure you have an active internet connection.

Click the active links from the list above. The app will open on your device immediately, welcoming you with a dialog box.

You will see a green Collect button in the dialog box; click on it to claim all applicable freebies.

You can obtain more spins by completing specific tasks in the game, such as building villages, collecting nine cards to complete a set, earning additional shields, and more. The best source to obtain plenty of spins is playing events and competing in tournaments. Alternatively, Coin Master's in-app store also has spins you can purchase with real money.