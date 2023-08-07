Coin Master: All active free spins links (August 7, 2023)

Spins are important resources in Coin Master's gameplay. They activate the virtual slot machine, which will give you in-game resources such as coins, shields, spins, and more. There are various ways to obtain these essential in-game items, most of which require you to complete specific tasks by performing time-consuming activities in the game.

Coin Master also has an in-app store that you can use to buy spins quickly. However, you can also get free spins by redeeming the links that Moon Active releases. This article lists all active free spins links for August 7, 2023.

All active Coin Master free spins links (August 7, 2023)

You can redeem free spins daily from the links that Moon Active offers (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master free spins are released by Moon Active daily as a part of social media contests. The developers upload a couple of posts containing videos or photo puzzles, and any players can partake in the competition.

On each such post, you will see a link that offers free spins and sometimes coins upon redemption. Here are all the free spins links for you to redeem on August 7, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/CLiBeP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QqaHuB - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/EJwxKL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SmKhsT - 25 free spins

Participating and winning the contest will provide free spins, coins, and other in-game items. You can enter the competition by providing your answer under the comment section of each puzzle post.

You will see thousands of fans commenting every day on these posts. Of all participants who gave correct answers, only a few will become winners through a lucky draw system. Moon Active usually sends the prizes to the winners' profiles within a day or two.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Click the link and tap the collect button to claim free spins from daily links in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem links easily by following some simple steps. With a few taps every day, you can have a reliable source of free spins. Here's how you can redeem links in this idle title:

Install the app on a phone with an active internet connection. Click one of the active links from the list above. This will open the app on your device. Wait until the app fully loads its resources. After it's done, click the Collect button to get all the freebies.

While redeeming the links, you should keep two things in mind. First, use them immediately because they are only valid for two days. Second, each player can use a link only once to claim freebies.