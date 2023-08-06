Coin Master: All working free spins links (August 6, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, you progress through the game only using spins. They are of utmost importance as they activate the slot machine, which provides every in-game item. You get coins that help build over 400 villages to level up. The apparatus also provides an opportunity to raid and attack neighboring villages to loot them and earn coins.

You can acquire spins using various methods, including inviting friends, finishing villages, and more. However, spins are also obtainable by redeeming links that Moon Active releases daily. This article lists all free spins links for August 6, 2023.

List of all working free spins links (August 6, 2023)

Redeem these Coin Master links to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts hold daily social media contests. They require solving a simple video or photo puzzle featured in each post. You will find two to three such posts, each containing a link providing freebies upon redemption. It includes free spins, often paired with millions of free coins.

With that being said, here are all working free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/EJwxKL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SmKhsT - 25 free spins

https//Coin-Master.me/QsGuGn - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/dTPLhX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dTTYMb - 25 free spins

How to redeem Coin Master links

Redeem the Coin Master links by clicking the collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming free spins links is an easy process in Coin Master. You only need the app and active internet on your device. After that, search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts. Click on active links to open the app directly on your handheld. Then, add all freebies to your profile by clicking the collect button.

The links expire after two days, so consider claiming the freebies immediately. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once to claim free spins.

As mentioned, there are several other ways to get free spins. Here is a list of some best ways:

Invite your friends to play together

Collect daily gifts from your in-game friend list

Request spins from your team members.

Level up by finishing villages and earn free spins

Complete any card sets and get free spins

Obtaining more shields when the inventory is full, additional ones will turn into spins.

Partake in tournaments and play events

This free-to-play title also provides spins on its in-app store for purchase using real-world money. Enter the store by clicking the shop icon from the Main Menu.