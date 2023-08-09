Coin Master: All free spin links (August 9, 2023)

Coin Master developer Moon Active never misses a chance to provide the game’s fans with rewards for their support. Spins are a significant part of such freebies. This makes sense, considering that spins are a substantial part of the gameplay. They trigger the virtual slot machine that provides every in-game item essential for progressing in the title.

Moon Active releases Coin Master free spins links every day. These links are the quickest and most reliable way to fill your inventory with free spins.

This article lists all active links that offer free spins for August 9, 2023.

Use these Coin Master links to get free spins

Redeem these links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all active links that provide free spins on August 9, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/NoOgdj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mLoyyK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lLyoLX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kgmxeU - 10 free spins and coins

These links are a part of social media raffles that Moon Active hosts daily. The developer posts two to three game-related video or photo puzzles on social media. You will find a redeemable free spin link on each post, which grants freebies upon redemption.

Additionally, you can participate in these puzzles by typing your answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active will choose the winner from a group of fans who answer correctly. Since thousands of fans participate daily, the developer selects winners through a lottery draw system.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the collect button to get all your freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The things you need before you redeem a spin link are the Coin Master app and an active internet connection. Follow these easy steps to get freebies from the links listed above:

Make sure your phone has active internet and that you’ve installed the app. Search for the links and click on any of the active ones. Each one will direct you to the app on your device instantly. You will see a dialog box after the app loads fully. Click the collect button in the box and get all your freebies for the day.

You should consider two things while using the links to claim freebies. First, they expire after two days, so redeem them at your earliest convenience. Second, you can redeem any particular Coin Master link only once per account.