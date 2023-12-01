Coin Master: All free spin links (December 1, 2023)

Spins are the most essential resource in Coin Master, and you can play the game as long as you have them in your inventory. They trigger the virtual slot machine, which contains symbols of in-game and action items. This apparatus grants coins, spins, and shields when you land on their symbols. Additionally, you can land hammers or pig symbols to get opportunities to attack or raid neighboring villages.

You can obtain spins in numerous ways, such as waiting for an hour, inviting friends, purchasing with real money, and more. Additionally, Moon Active offers links each passing day that provide spins for free upon redemption. This article guides you in obtaining free spins by redeeming links for December 1, 2023.

Get Coin Master free spins on December 1, 2023, with the links below

Get daily free spins by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts free spin links on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) handle. You have two or more links each passing day and can get up to 100 free spins, often with millions of coins, by redeeming them all.

Here are all the links bestowing free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/HaJIdL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HxLIWk - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/xxrxVZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xwzGMY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/YWJXsP - 25 free spins

How to redeem links for free spins in Coin Master

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You must make some necessary preparations before redeeming links in this idle title. You'll need to connect to the internet, install Coin Master from your device’s app store, and link your Facebook account. Visit the game’s social media accounts and search for links, or click the one above one after another. Every time you click a link, it will redirect you to the app installed on your device.

Wait until the app loads fully; then, you will see a dialog box detailing each link's rewards and a green Collect button. Tap the button to get all freebies and continue your journey of building and exploring villages.

The links are only valid for 48 hours, so you should redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can use any particular link only once.