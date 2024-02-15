Coin Master: All free spin links for February 15, 2024

Spins are one of the most valuable resources in Coin Master because they help you progress in the game. You need them to activate a slot machine that provides all the items you require to do various activities in the title, including attacking and raiding opponents’ villages, participating in events or tournaments, and more.

There are many ways to obtain spins. However, the best method is to redeem developer Moon Active's daily links. This approach omits the hassle of grinding for spins or purchasing them with real money.

This article offers a list of all active free spin links for February 14, 2024.

Get Coin Master free spins on February 15, 2024, with Moon Active's links

Get spins at no cost by redeeming Moon Active's daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all the Coin Master free spin links providing free rewards on February 15, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/biRBcI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/cWfjUj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HUMGGU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BceSRG - 25 free spins

If you're looking for more Coin Master links, you can find them on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. Moon Active holds daily contests on these social media accounts. The developer uploads posts containing simple video/photo puzzles. You can find the links in the caption of these posts.

Winning these contests will also get you thousands of spins and millions of coins. You can participate by entering your puzzle answers under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active will choose a few winners from a group of participants who answer correctly.

Way to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem Coin Master links with a few simple steps. First, ensure your Facebook account is connected to your in-game profile. Then, follow the steps listed below:

Click on any link from the list above. This will open the title on your device.

Let the app load all its assets. A dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Hit the Collect button right under the details of the rewards associated with the link.

You are advised to redeem all links immediately because they expire after two days.