Coin Master: Active free spin links for February 16, 2024

You can obtain free spins and coins in Coin Master daily by using the links that the game’s developer, Moon Active, releases online. You can find these links on the title’s official Facebook and X accounts. While searching for them, look for posts containing a video or photo puzzle. You will find the links in the captions of such posts.

There are also other methods to obtain spins, but they either require you to do in-game activities or spend money in the in-app store. Therefore, using redeemable links is the best way to get the resources.

This article provides a list of all active free spin links providing free spins on February 15, 2024.

Redeem Coin Master free spins using Moon Active's daily links (February 16, 2024)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all Coin Master links providing free spins and coins on February 15, 2024:

Coin-Master.me/JAKUhQ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/JeojdI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/biRBcI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/cWfjUj - 25 free spins

All these links expire after two days. Therefore, redeem them at your earliest convenience to not miss out on any freebies.

You can also earn spins in the game by doing various activities, such as inviting friends to the title, playing daily events and tournaments, earning extra shields, completing card sets, and leveling up.

How to redeem daily links for free rewards

Clicking the Collect button will grant you all the freebies associated with a particular link (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master daily links is incredibly easy. However, first ensure your Facebook account is linked to your in-game profile and that the internet connection is activated on your device.

Then, search for the links on the title’s official social media handles or tap on the ones listed above. When you click on a link, you will be redirected to the title installed on your device.

Let the game load all its assets. A dialog box will appear on the main screen. The box contains the details of all the rewards and a Collect button. You can claim all applicable freebies by clicking on the Collect button.