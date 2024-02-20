Coin Master: All free spin links (February 20, 2024)

Using Coin Master links is one of the best ways to get free spins in the title. Some methods of obtaining spins require you to constantly grind in-game content, level up, play events and tournaments, and more. Others require you to spend real-world money at the in-app store. However, the links, often released by developer Moon Active, can grant free spins and coins upon redemption.

Moon Active uploads these links daily on the title’s official social media handles. You will find them in the captions of posts featuring video or photo puzzles.

This article lists every Coin Master link granting free spins on February 20, 2024.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for February 20, 2024

You can get daily free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

You can use the Coin Master links below to get free spins and coins on February 20, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/mlRKSI - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/cazblF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/Umpocb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oknEtS - 25 free spins

These links are part of a daily social media contest hosted by Moon Active on the game’s Facebook and X accounts. The developer regularly uploads posts containing video/photo puzzles. You can enter your answer to each puzzle in the comment section to participate.

Moon Active chooses the winners from those who answer correctly using a lucky draw system. All winners get free coins and spins delivered to their in-game profile.

How to redeem daily links for freebies

Click the green Collect button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

The steps to redeem Coin Master links are easy to follow. First, the internet on your device must be active, and your in-game profile must be linked to your Facebook account.

Now, follow these instructions:

Tap any active link from the list above. This will redirect you to the title on your device.

The game will start loading its assets. A dialog box will appear on the main screen.

In the box, you will see a green Collect button, as well as the details of all the rewards you're supposed to get.

Collect all freebies by tapping the Collect button.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin link guide for February 20, 2024. Follow Sportskeeda to get a list of updated links daily.