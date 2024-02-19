Coin Master: All free spin links (February 19, 2024)

If you’re looking for more Coin Master spins, this guide will help you get them for free. It lists all links bestowing free spins and coins upon redemption. They are found daily on the title’s official Facebook handle and every other day on X. You must follow a few simple steps that take a couple of minutes to redeem them and claim all freebies. Using links is the best way to get spins for free.

Other methods require constant grinding or purchasing with real money from the in-app store. However, you won't have to break a sweat while redeeming links.

That said, below is the complete list of links providing Coin Master spins and coins for free.

Redeem Coin Master spins using the links below (February 19, 2024)

Get daily free spin by redeeming links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master links active on February 19, 2024, which provide free spins and coins upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/Umpocb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oknEtS - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/iOHLfi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SarwCn - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rsSiUb - 25 free spins

It's important to note that these links will expire after two days, so you should use them as soon as possible to get all the rewards.

Apart from links, you can get Coin Master spins in multiple ways. Some of the best methods include inviting friends, waiting for an hour, leveling up, landing its symbol on the slot machine, requesting spins from team members, and more.

You can also use your real money at the in-app store to get spins. Here is the price list for those who prefer purchasing spins:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Steps to redeem daily links for free spins

Hit the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The method to redeem Coin Master links takes no more than a few minutes. Here are the steps to obtain free spins from the daily links:

Click the links one after another from the above list.

Each link will redirect you to the app on your device.

Let the app load all its resources, after which a dialog box will appear.

You will see details of rewards and a Collect button below it on the box.

Hit the button, and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile.

Note that you can use any particular link only once to get freebies.