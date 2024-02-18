Coin Master: Working free spin links (February 18, 2024) 

While playing Coin Master, spins are the most crucial in-game items you need. They are the key to activating the slot machine and obtaining all in-game and action items. The machine grants coins for building villages, a hammer as well as a pig for attacking and raiding other players' villages, etc.

You can use multiple methods to get spins, such as performing in-game activities or purchasing at the in-app store. However, those methods require your effort or money. Luckily, redeeming daily links is a way to get them for free. This article lists all working Coin Master links providing free spins on February 18, 2024.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for February 18, 2024

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

The list of Coin Master links below will allow you to get a total of 100 free spins and millions of coins on February 18, 2024. Moon Active uploads such links daily on Facebook and every alternate day on X. You can find them in posts containing videos or photo puzzles in the caption section.

Here are all the links granting free spins on February 18, 2024:

Coin-Master.me/iOHLfi - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SarwCn - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/rsSiUb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nTDFUy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xgaqXW - 25 free spins

The links expire after 48 hours and won’t grant freebies upon redemption. Therefore, use them as soon as possible to claim all your rewards. Moreover, any particular link can only be redeemed once to receive Coin Master free spins and coins.

Way to get free spins and coins from the daily links

Click the Collect button and all freebies will be delivered to your in-game profile. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem the Coin Master daily links and claim the freebies:

Click any active link from the list provided earlier. Doing so will open the app instantly on your mobile device. Let the app load all its assets, after which a dialog box should appear on the screen.

This box has a green Collect option below the reward details.

Clicking on that option will send all freebies associated with the link to your in-game profile.

Follow Sportskeeda to get an updated list of free spin links daily.