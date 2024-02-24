Coin Master: All free spin links for February 24, 2024

Spins are important in Coin Master because they activate a slot machine that provides every in-game item needed for progression. To get any item from this apparatus, you must land on its symbol. For instance, the coin or coin bag symbol grants coins, hammers grant attacks, pigs grant raids, and more.

You can get spins using multiple methods in the mobile title. They are also available for purchase at the in-app store. However, this article provides you with a way to get them for free. It lists active links you can redeem to get free spins and coins on February 24, 2024.

A list of all Coin Master free spin links for February 24, 2024

Get daily freebies with the redeemable links posted by Moon Active on the title's official social media handles (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases a few redeemable Coin Master links daily on the title’s official Facebook, X, and Instagram handles.

Here is a list of all free spin links active on February 24, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/tBtvLT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rDcFQd - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/KipDbk - 20 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/PRkiou - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nySgOs - 25 free spins

Use all these active links within 48 hours because they will expire afterward. Note that Moon Active will not allow you to redeem any link more than once.

A guide to redeeming daily free spin links

Hit the Collect button to get all freebies delivered to your in-game profile (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process in Coin Master only takes a few minutes. First, activate the internet connection on your mobile device and link your Facebook account to your in-game profile. Then, follow the instructions listed below:

Click on any link from the above list to open the app instantly on your mobile device.

Let the game load all its assets. After it does this, you will see a pop-up message on the screen detailing all rewards associated with the link you tapped. You will also see a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all freebies will be added to your inventory.

That's the end of our list of free spin links for February 24, 2024.