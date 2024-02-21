Coin Master: All free spin links (February 21, 2024)

You can redeem Coin Master links released by developer Moon Active to bag free spins in the game daily. These links are usually dropped on the title’s official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Thanks to them, you don’t have to grind in-game to obtain spins or purchase them at the in-app store using real money.

This article lists all Moon Active links providing free spins on February 21, 2024. You are advised to use them immediately because they will expire in a short period of time.

All redeemable links to get free spins in Coin Master (February 21, 2024)

Moon Active offers daily links that grant spins for free (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all redeemable Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on February 21, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/rOXHAK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DSsDLU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/mlRKSI - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/cazblF - 25 free spins

These links will only be valid for two days, so use them immediately to get all applicable freebies.

Redeeming links is only one way to get Coin Master spins. There are many other ways to obtain them, like inviting friends to the game, playing daily events and tournaments, completing a village and leveling up, earning extra shields, waiting an hour, and more.

Besides grinding, the in-app store also grants spins in exchange for real-world money. Here is the price list:

30 Spins = $2.19

90 Spins = $5.31

260 Spins = $13.27

525 Spins = $22.14

1,600 Spins = $55.39

3,600 Spins = $110.80

Steps to redeem daily free spin links

Get all free spins by clicking the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master links takes a few minutes and only requires an active internet connection. First, link your Facebook account to the title.

Then, follow these steps:

Click on any active link from the list above. This will automatically open the game on your device.

After the app loads all assets, a dialog box with a green Collect button and reward details will appear on the screen.

Tap the button, and all the free rewards will be delivered to your in-game profile.

Note that all links can be redeemed only once per player.