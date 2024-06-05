Coin Master: All free spin links for June 5, 2024

Coin Master offers adventure-themed gameplay, where you can explore and build over 500 villages inspired by fictitious and real locations. You can also attack or raid other players’ villages by landing the hammer or pig symbols on the virtual slot machine. Besides pigs and hammers, the machine also contains symbols of all in-game items, such as coins, shields, and more, which are crucial for progression.

You can trigger the slot machine using spins and obtain items whose emblem lands on it. Therefore, spins are significant resources, and you need a constant supply of them to keep playing.

Below are all the links granting free Coin Master coins and spins today.

All Coin Master free spin links for June 5, 2024

Moon Active posts daily free spin links on the title's social media handles, like Facebook and X. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts the daily links on the title’s official social media handles, like Facebook and X. You will get over 80 free spins and seven million coins by redeeming today’s active links:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/XxqbYI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fXdjcZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LaMAnz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JEcnXJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/WsFKEp - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/cVrloY - 10 free spins and millions of coins

All links are time-limited and expire after three days. So, you must redeem them immediately to claim all freebies. Note that each link can be used only once to get free coins and spins.

Besides that, you can build villages, land their symbols on the slot machine, invite friends, finish an album, and play each day’s events and tournaments to obtain spins.

A guide to getting free spins from the daily links

Hit the Collect button to get all freebies from the links. (Image via Moon Active)

A few minutes is all that’s required to redeem all Coin Master links. The most pivotal step is activating the internet connection on your mobile device. From thereon, click all active links listed above. This will instantly open the app on your mobile device.

Once the app loads all the files, a dialog box will appear on your screen. Hit the Collect button in the box to get all the free rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback