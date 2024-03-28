Coin Master: All free spin links (March 28, 2024)

Moon Active has released five Coin Master free spin links for March 28, 2024. The links either grant 25 spins or millions of coins (with 10 spins) upon redemption. The developer drops these links on the title’s official social media handles on Facebook and X. You can redeem them with a few simple steps that take little to no time.

Link redemption is the best and most dependable method of getting free spins. You can also obtain spins by performing multiple in-game activities or purchasing them at the in-app store, but these methods require investment of time and money.

This article lists Coin Master links that offer you free spins on March 28, 2024.

All Coin Master links for free rewards on March 28, 2024

Earn free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active's links are featured in a social media contest of sorts. Every day, the developer drops a couple of posts containing simple video/photo puzzles. You can make your guesses in each post’s comment section.

Moon Active selects all participants who give the right answers and group them. It then uses a lucky draw system to choose a few winners. Those who win obtain hundreds of in-game spins and billions of coins.

Here are all Coin Master links active on March 28, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/WnsedQ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/jgwXBM - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KiRfcS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tTAzwZ - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/JcsKoQ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You can also purchase spins from the in-game store using real money. Here are their prices:

30 spins = $2.19

90 spins = $5.31

260 spins = $13.27

525 spins = $22.14

1,600 spins = $55.39

3,600 spins = $110.80

Steps to redeem links for free spins

Click on the green button (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the Coin Master link redemption method to claim free spins:

Make sure the internet connection on your mobile device is turned on.

Tap on a link from the list above, and the app will instantly open on your mobile device.

Let the game load all assets. A dialog box will appear on the screen. It contains details about the rewards and a green Collect button. Hit the button and claim all free spins and coins.

The above links expire after 48 hours, so you are recommended to redeem them immediately. Moreover, you are only allowed to redeem a link once.