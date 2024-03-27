Coin Master: All free spin links (March 27, 2024)

Coin Master players have five links they can redeem to get over 80 free spins on March 27, 2024. The daily links are part of an off-game online event that Moon Active conducts on the game’s official Facebook page and X handles. You can look for the links in posts containing videos or photo puzzles. Clicking on a link will open the game, and you can instantly claim all applicable freebies. Using links is the best way to get free spins because you won't be required to spend time grinding or spend money purchasing them from the in-game store.

Below are all Coin Master free spin links for March 27, 2024.

All Coin Master links for free spins (March 27, 2024)

Get daily free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The below list includes all active Coin Master free spin links for March 27, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/KiRfcS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/tTAzwZ - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/JcsKoQ - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/vbHmRh - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/QOPlMY - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/FTBaux - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Apart from links, you can participate in social media raffles to get spins without grinding or spending real money. You can participate in the raffle by giving your answer to each puzzle in their post’s comment section. Moon Active takes note of those who've answered correctly and then conducts a lucky draw system to announce a few winners.

Upon winning, you will get hundreds of spins and billions of coins for free. Although the winning depends on your fortune, it is the only way to get such a massive number of free spins and coins.

Other methods to obtain free Coin Master spins include inviting friends, playing events and tournaments, completing albums, leveling up, and more. Below is the price list for those interested in in-app purchases:

30 spins = $2.19

90 spins = $5.31

260 spins = $13.27

525 spins = $22.14

1,600 spins = $55.39

3,600 spins = $110.80

Method to redeem the daily links for free rewards

Click the Collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master links can be redeemed immediately with little effort. First, you need a stable internet connection on your mobile device. Then, click one of the active links from the list above to open the title on your mobile instantly.

After the app loads all assets, you will see a dialog box with reward details associated with the link and a green Collect button. Tap the Collect button to get all freebies on your profile.

Note that you only have 48 hours to redeem the links above because they expire after that and won’t grant freebies.