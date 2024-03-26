Coin Master: All active free spin links (March 26, 2024)

Coin Master players can redeem five links on March 26, 2024, for free spins. You can also get free coins from some links. They can be found daily on the game’s official social media handles. Moon Active posts some video or photo puzzles, and one free spin link can be found in the caption section of each post. Redeeming them also takes little time and effort.

Because the links last 48 hours, you must use them immediately to claim all freebies. Since other ways to obtain spins require grinding or purchasing at the in-app store, redeeming links is the best and only method to get them for free.

Below are all Coin Master free spin links for March 26, 2024.

Below is the list of all Coin Master free spin links actively granting free spins and coins on March 26, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/QGIWKl - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ShKYLJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/kFjlaR - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/YTSznR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OVMPQl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Players are advised to redeem the above-given links as soon as possible because they expire after 48 hours. You won’t be able to claim any freebies afterward.

You can use additional ways to get more free spins in Coin Master. Some of the best methods are listed below:

Send an invitation link to your friends, which contains a link to download the app.

Construct and upgrade landmarks to finish your current village and level up.

Collect cards from the chest or by trading with your friends and complete a set.

Get additional shields from the slot machine.

Play daily in-game events and complete their tasks to obtain spins as rewards.

Participate in the tournament in-game and rank higher on the leaderboard.

Wait an hour after spending all spins from your inventory.

Method to claim free spins from the daily links

Click the green Collect button to claim all freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem the Coin Master links and claim spins and coins:

Turn on the internet connection on your handheld.

Click all links one after another from the above list.

They open the app immediately on your mobile device.

After the app loads all its resources, you will see a dialog box on the screen.

Tap the Collect button, which you can find below the reward details in the dialog box to obtain all freebies.

Note that the codes are for one-time use only, and you can redeem any particular link twice for free rewards.