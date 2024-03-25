Coin master: All working free spin links (March 25, 2024)

Spins are crucial for progressing in Coin Master. They are the only in-game resource that helps you get Coins to build villages as well as level up, shields to protect your landmarks, and opportunities to attack or raid other players’ villages. Spins also allow you to play daily in-game events, accumulate cards to complete an album, and participate in multiple other activities.

You can get spins in several ways in this idle title. However, redeeming links posted by Moon Active on the game’s official Facebook page and X handle is the best method. It doesn’t involve grinding in-game or spending money on microtransactions.

Below are all Coin Master links to gain free spins on March 25, 2024.

All Coin Master links to redeem free spins for March 25, 2024

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active offers a couple of links every day, which grant over 75 free spins. You can also redeem millions of coins for free by using certain links.

Redeem the below-given Coin Master links to claim free spins on March 25, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/YTSznR - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OVMPQl - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/YcVJAs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/cjFWOK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SvWufk - 10 free spins and millions of coins

You can participate in an off-game online event that Moon Active holds on the game’s official social media handles. The developer uploads a few video or photo puzzles on Facebook and X handles, and a free spin link can be found in each post's caption section.

By winning the event, you can accumulate hundreds of spins and billions of free coins. To get these rewards, provide the puzzle's answer in the comment section of each post. Moon Active selects all participants who offer correct answers and conducts a lucky draw system to announce a few winners who get a lot of spins and billions of coins.

This is the only method to get more free Coin Master spins other than redeeming the links. However, winning the event depends entirely on luck.

How to redeem the daily links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to redeem the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Start the Coin Master link redemption process by activating the internet on your mobile device. Then, follow the below given steps:

Search for daily links on the title’s official social media handles or click the above-listed ones consecutively. Each link will open the app instantly on your mobile. After that, Coin Master will display a dialog box containing a green Collect button and details of rewards associated with the link you clicked on.

Click Collect to transfer all applicable freebies to your in-game inventory.

Note that daily links expire after 48 hours, so use them at your earliest opportunity.