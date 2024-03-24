Coin Master: Active free spin links (March 24, 2024)

Coin Master players looking to earn more spins have multiple ways to do so. They can spend their time grinding in-game and perform various activities. Some of the best ways of getting spins are inviting friends, collecting them from the in-game friend list and team members, and more. If you prefer microtransactions, purchasing them in the in-app store is another option.

You can buy 30 spins (lowest amount) for $2.19, 3,600 spins (highest amount) for $110.80, or anything in between at the in-game shop. If you don’t want to grind or spend money, redeeming links is your best shot at getting free spins and coins. This article lists all redeemable Coin Master free spin links for March 24, 2024.

All redeemable Coin Master free spin links (March 24, 2024)

Moon Active posts daily links on the game's official social media handles (Image via Moon Active)

Visit the game’s official Facebook page and X handles daily to get free spin links. Click each of them to redirect yourself to the game and claim all free rewards. Each URL grants 25 or millions of coins with 10 spins. You can bag over 85 free spins and millions of coins from daily Coin Master links.

Below is the list of all free spin URLs for March 24, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/cjFWOK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SvWufk - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/SvWufk - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KnoWXw - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/aWrXXI - 25 free spins

Moon Active holds a social media raffle daily on the game’s official Facebook and X handles. It uploads a couple of posts offering videos or photo puzzles. Any player can partake in this contest by answering each puzzle in the post’s comment section.

If you provide the correct solutions, you will get selected for a lucky draw, through which Moon Active will choose a few winners of the raffle. All these individuals get hundreds of Coin Master free spins and millions of coins in-game.

How to use daily links for free rewards

Hit the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming daily links in Coin Master is easy and does not require much effort or time. Begin the process by turning on the internet connection on your mobile. Then, go to the game’s official website or click an active link.

All URLs redirect you to the Coin Master app installed on your phone. Then, you'll be presented with a dialog box after all game assets have loaded. You can view the details of rewards associated with each link in this box, which also has a green Collect button. Get your free Coin Master coins and spins by hitting it.