Coin Master: All free spin links (November 2023)

Coin Master spins can be easily obtained through multiple sources, such as leveling up, inviting friends, playing events, waiting an hour, and more. However, they deplete quickly, and you'll end up with an empty inventory sooner than you think. Because of this, Coin Master players are constantly looking for methods to get them.

For instance, you can grind for them or purchase from the in-app store with real-world money. However, you can also get them without spending a dime by redeeming the daily links offered by the developers at Moon Active. This article lists every link actively giving free spins on November 20, 2023, and a guide on how to redeem them.

All Coin Master links active on November 20, 2023, for freebies

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active releases links for Coin Master free spins daily, which you can redeem by following some simple steps. You can visit their Facebook handle every day to get the links and occasionally find them on X (Twitter). The links can grant you up to 100 free spins in total, often with millions of free coins and other featured items.

Here are all the free spin links active today:

https://Coin-Master.me/WWeUaY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XDOtvc - 15 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/tVCDaG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wVkjXz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ExWQoU - 25 free spins

Needless to say, these links expire after a short time, so redeem them at the earliest opportunity. Additionally, they are redeemable only once per Coin Master account.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process is straightforward; you can redeem all Coin Master links within a few minutes with just a few clicks. First, make sure your device has access to a stable internet connection. Next, download and install the app on your phone or tablet from your device’s app store and link your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Then, tap all links from the above list one after another, opening the app every time you interact with one. After the app loads all resources, it displays a dialog box containing the details of the rewards associated with each link. You must tap the green Collect button in the box to get the free spins and coins delivered to your in-game profile.