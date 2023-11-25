Coin Master: All free spin links (November 25, 2023)

Coin Master is a mobile title whose core gameplay is simple: you use spins to activate a slot machine, which provides a variety of action items. You can then use these items to attack or raid neighboring villages. Additionally, you can use pets like Foxy and Tiger to get loot or defend your village with Rhino. Performing every action requires spins. Fortunately, you can get a substantial amount for free by redeeming links.

This article lists all free spin links for November 25, 2023.

All Coin Master links for free spins on November 25, 2023

Redeem daily links to get free spins and coins. (Image via Moon Active)

You can find links on Coin Master’s official social media accounts daily and redeem them to get free spins and coins.

Moon Active releases these links as part of a social media contest on Facebook and X, which requires fans to solve simple video or photo puzzles. You can participate by providing your answer in each post’s comment section.

The developer will choose a few individuals from those who gave the correct answer. It will then pick the winners via a lucky draw system. All winners get free coins, spins, and other featured items as rewards.

Here are all the links you can redeem for free spins on November 25, 2023:

https://coin-master.me/3MIO7fX - 25 free spins

https://coin-master.me/49zya5L - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NRSnlV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MEtxia - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://coin-master.me/3G0vFfe - 60 free spins

https://coin-master.me/3QFQBgp - 40 free spins

coin-master.me/3G1XHqw - 30 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bqRFwY - 25 free spins

https://coin-master.me/49BWiED - 35 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ngNiVj - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/gfCjur - 25 free spins

How to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

First, make sure you have an active internet connection and download Coin Master on your device. Next, launch the app and create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account. Then, follow these steps to redeem the links:

Search for the links on the title’s official social media accounts or use the ones in the list above.

Click on one of the links. This will open the app instantly on your device.

The game will display a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button.

Tap the button, claim the freebies, and resume your journey to build, explore, and attack villages.

That concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for November 25, 2023.