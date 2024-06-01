Coin Master: All links for free spins (June 1, 2024)

There are multiple ways to get free spins in Coin Master. However, most of these methods require you to spend a lot of time, effort, or real money (if you prefer microtransactions). Fortunately for you, spins can also be obtained for free by redeeming the daily links released by Moon Active. The developer drops these links every day on the game’s Facebook page and occasionally on its X handle.

This article lists the Moon Active links that are active on June 1, 2024, as well as the steps you can follow to earn free rewards from them. You will have over 80 spins and millions of coins after redeeming all these links.

Get Coin Master free spins and coins from Moon Active's links (June 1, 2024)

You can redeem the daily links to get free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that are actively granting free coins and spins in Coin Master:

https://Coin-Master.me/oUtDTY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KTWSeV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wHEauP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rumzGP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/PcUgJS - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Make sure you use these links immediately because they aren't permanently valid. They will expire after 36 hours, and you won’t receive any freebies upon redemption afterward. You can use each link not more than once.

If you are willing to spend real money, the in-app store also sells spins. You will get 600% more on every purchase if it’s your first time buying them.

A complete guide to getting Coin Master free spins and coins from daily links

Hit the Collect button to get your rewards (Image via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming Coin Master links requires minimal time and effort. You only need an active internet connection and the game installed on your device.

Once you have these two, tap on one of the links listed above or on the title's social media handles. Each tap opens the app on your mobile device and loads all its files. After loading, the screen will display a dialog box containing reward details and a Collect button. By hitting the button, you will get all the freebies in your in-game inventory.

