Coin Master: List of all free spin links (May 31, 2024)

Those wanting to get spins in Coin Master for free can quickly redeem the links provided below. You can find at least two links daily that bestow free spins. Some can also provide over five million coins upon redemption. The links can be found daily on the title’s official Facebook page and X handle.

This article lists all the links actively granting free spins on May 31, 2024, and a guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master free spin links for May 31, 2024

Get daily free spins by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

Obtain over 60 free spins and millions of coins on May 31, 2024, by redeeming the below-listed Coin Master links:

https://Coin-Master.me/wHEauP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rumzGP - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/PcUgJS - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/drPwOe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BfIhPn - 25 free spins

These links are not the only way to earn spins for free. You can wait an hour, collect them as daily gifts from your friends in-game, request them every eight hours from your team members, and invite new friends to download the game.

Moon Active also offers other ways to obtain spins in Coin Master. However, they will require performing in-game activities that cost spins. Those methods are landing a lightning bolt symbol on the slot machine, playing in-game missions and tournaments daily, completing an album set, and building and upgrading all five items in your current village to level up.

For those interested in using real money to get them, below is the price list offered by the in-app store:

$2.13: 30 spins

$5.36: 90 spins

$12.91: 260 spins

$21.54: 525 spins

$53.89: 1,600 spins

$107.80: 3,600 spins

A complete guide to redeem daily Coin Master links for free coins and spins

Get freebies by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps that lead you from the links to free Coin Master coins and spins:

Click each link one after another from the above list.

Each link opens the app instantly on your mobile device.

Wait till the app loads all its files, after which a dialog box appears on the screen.

Click the Collect button, and all the free rewards will be yours.

Try to redeem the links within 36 hours, as they may expire.

