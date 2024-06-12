Coin Master: All links for free spins on June 12, 2024

The quickest and best way to get spins in Coin Master is by using the daily links provided by developer Moon Active on the game’s Facebook and X pages. You can’t find any other method that’s as effortless. You can claim all the freebies offered by daily links in a single click.

For June 12, 2024, Moon Active has uploaded five links on the game’s official social media handles. Below is a list of all these links, along with respective rewards, and a guide to claim free spins and coins from them.

List of all Coin Master links for June 12, 2024, to claim free spins and coins

Redeem the daily links released by Moon Active to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

You can get free coins and spins in Coin Master on June 12, 2024, by redeeming the following links:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/IazVhe - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ooiPNN - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DkgXIH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MlGucR - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/nesvfM -10 free spins and millions of coins

There are other ways to farm spins besides redeeming links. You can build villages using coins and level up, land on three energy symbols in the virtual slot machine, get shields more than your inventory’s capacity, complete an album by collecting nine cards, invite new players to download and play the title, get them from your in-game friend list daily, and more.

However, it should be noted that these methods cost spins or require a lot of time investment.

How to claim free spins from Coin Master daily links

Hit this Collect button on the dialog box to claim your free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Coin Master links is the most effortless way to get spins and coins for free. Before using the links, you need to ensure you have active internet access on your Android or iOS device. Then, click on a link found on the title’s official social media handles or from the list above.

This will immediately open the game on your device. Wait until the app finishes loading all its required files. A dialog box will appear on the screen. Click on the Collect button to claim and transfer all freebies to your in-game inventory.