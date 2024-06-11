Coin Master: All free spin links for June 11, 2024

Coin Master players can easily obtain spins for free daily. Moon Active gives out daily links packed with freebies, such as free spins and coins. You can get them by visiting the official Facebook page and X handle of the title. Additionally, you can also get some freebies on the title’s official Instagram page. These links are the quickest and most effortless way to obtain crucial in-game items.

Moon Active has provided two links on the game’s official Facebook page and one on the X handle to claim free coins and spins on June 11, 2024. This article lists them all and also gives a short guide to redeeming them.

All Coin Master links for free coins and spins on June 11, 2024

Moon Active posts daily links that grant free spins and coins upon redemption (Image via Moon Active)

By redeeming the below active Coin Master links of June 11, 2024, you can claim over 75 spins and millions of coins for free. All the links bestow 25 spins, and some also give 10 spins and millions of coins. Below is the list of links and their respective rewards:

https://Coin-Master.me/DkgXIH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/MlGucR - 25 free spins

Coin-Master.me/nesvfM -10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/MvtNVy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RFiLDZ - 25 free spins

Moon Active uploads redeemable links in the caption section of posts, offering simple videos or photo puzzles. The puzzles are also a way to win free spins, coins, Pet Food, and other in-game items in Coin Master. They are part of a social media raffle in which any fan can partake.

To participate, you need to provide your answer in the comment section of posts containing puzzles. If you give the correct answer, Moon Active will select you with others who answered correctly and pick a couple of winners using a lucky draw system. The winners get billions of coins and hundreds of Coin Master spins for free.

Guide to claiming freebies from the active links of June 11, 2024

Tap the Collect button to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-given steps to redeem the Coin Master links of June 11, 2024:

Click all active links one after another. The links will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

The app will display a dialog box on the screen.

Click the Collect button, which will be below the reward details in the dialog box, to obtain all rewards.

The links expire after three days, so you should use them as soon as possible to get all freebies.