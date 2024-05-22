Coin Master: All links for free spins (May 22, 2024) 

Coin Master is a casual adventure game by Moon Active. Here, you can participate in various activities, such as building villages, using pets to attack, raid, or defend them, playing in-game events and tournaments daily to earn resources, collecting card sets, and more. Every activity requires spins, which helps you get essential items and resources from the virtual slot machine.

Basically, you cannot progress in the title without using spins, so farming them is crucial. The best way to obtain them is by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active releases.

This article lists all links giving free spins upon redemption on May 22, 2024.

All Coin Master links providing free spins on May 22, 2024

You can get free spins every day by redeeming the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

You will find redeemable links on Coin Master’s official Facebook page every day and occasionally on its X handle. Along with spins, each link also grants millions of coins upon redemption.

Here are all the links actively granting free coins and spins on May 22, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/DkYmJy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FNLWNx - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/iPZxDX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KhnlRg - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rNqqRE - 25 free spins

You should consider redeeming these links quickly because they only remain valid for 36 hours. Moreover, you cannot use an already redeemed link again to get free rewards.

The in-app store also sells spins for those who can spend real money. Below is the price list:

$2.13: 30 spins

$5.36: 90 spins

$12.91: 260 spins

$21.54: 525 spins

$53.89: 1,600 spins

$107.80: 3,600 spins

Those purchasing for the first time will get 600% more Coin Master spins.

How to redeem Coin Master links for daily free spins

Get all freebies transferred to your in-game profile by clicking the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

A few minutes is all you need to redeem Coin Master links. Initiate the process by turning on the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, visit the title’s official Facebook and X handles or click on one of the links from the list above.

Tapping a link will open the game on your mobile device. Wait for a while and let the app load all its required files. A dialog box will then appear. Click on the Collect button in the dialog box below the reward details to transfer all freebies to your in-game profile.

