Coin Master: All updated free spins links (August 14, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that offers every in-game and action item essential for game progression. Activating the apparatus requires using spins, which are obtainable via numerous methods. You can earn them by inviting friends, requesting from team members, playing events, tournaments, and more. However, you can also get them without any effort.

Moon Active offers daily links with free spins on the title’s official social media handles. The links provide enough freebies to get you started for the day. This article lists all updated free spins links for August 14, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

Redeem the links below to get free spins on August 14, 2023

Moon Active offers daily redeemable Coin Master links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the updated list of all links that provide free spins on August 14, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/Jszuwj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/whtaUA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FpbvMD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZPKJqS - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/rpRWMJ - 25 free spins

You can get a couple of links daily on the title’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. Moon Active posts photo or video puzzles as a part of their social media contests. On each such post, they also provide a link that offers free spins as a reward.

You can participate in the daily social media contest and win a chance to get free spins and coins. Just crack the puzzle and type out your answer in the comment section of each post. Moon Active chooses a few lucky participants and announces them as winners. The developers then send prizes to the winner’s in-game profile.

Apart from the puzzles, Moon Active holds daily events and tournaments that reward free spins. The events usually task you with collecting event-themed items from the machine. Completing each collection milestone rewards various Coin Master items, including free spins. In the same vein, ranking higher in tournaments will award spins in this idle title.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Click the green Collect button to claim rewards (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the Coin Master links listed above to get freebies from the developers. It is the easiest method to get spins since it only requires a few taps. Once you click on a link, it will immediately open the Coin Master app on your mobile device. Give it a few seconds to load its resources. You can then tap the Collect button in a dialog box that appears to claim all applicable freebies.