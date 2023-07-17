Coin Master: All updated links for free spins (July 17, 2023)

The idle title adventure Coin Master incorporates gambling mechanics in its gameplay via a virtual slot machine, which contains symbols of items that grant resources you can use to make progress in the title and action items used to perform attacks and raids for loot. The slot machine requires spins to be activated. Each player is limited to holding a maximum of 50 spins in their inventory.

Coin Master offers several in-game ways to earn spins. The developers at Moon Active also hold daily social media contests that reward a substantial amount of these crucial resources. You can also get them from redeemable links that the developers hand out daily.

List of Coin Master free spins links (July 17, 2023)

Moon Active hands out a couple of daily free spins links (Image via Moon Active)

Redeemable links are the quickest way to acquire free spins. You'll find two to three links daily, which means plenty of freebies for regular players. These links are part of a daily social media contest Moon Active holds on the title’s Facebook and Twitter handles.

Below is the list of all working free spins links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/qIfAMV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/madlSM - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/TFFABW - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/HFxqCF - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qJQPBT - 25 free spins

Each link is only valid for two days, so you should use them to get freebies as soon as possible. Moreover, you can only redeem a particular link once.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Redeeming links in this idle title is a straightforward process, but it requires the app to be installed on your mobile device, and you'll also need access to an active internet connection.

Follow these simple steps to redeem Coin Master links:

Install the app on your Android or iOS device. Click on any of the links above. This will open the app on your handheld. After the app loads, a dialog box will appear with the rewards you can expect to receive. Tap the Collect button to claim freebies.

More ways to get free spins

There are plenty of ways to obtain free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Finishing villages, completing card sets, participating in events, competing in tournaments, and earning more shields are all great ways to farm for spins in Coin Master.

Using the social feature, you can earn spins by collecting daily gifts from those on your friend list and by requesting spins from team members. Alternatively, you can visit the in-app store from the Main Menu and purchase spins using real-world money.

You can also participate in the daily social media contests the developers hold on the game’s official social media accounts. You only have to solve some simple video or photo puzzles included in the post and comment with your answer.

These contests have several participants, so Moon Active chooses a few lucky winners from those who provided the correct answer. The developers send free coins, spins, and other in-game items to the winners.