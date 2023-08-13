Coin Master: All working free spins links (August 13, 2023)

Moon Active offers daily Coin Master free spins to the fans via redeemable links. Although there are numerous ways to bag them, redeeming these links is the quickest. They require no effort or time, are easy to obtain, and are crucial resources that start the slot machine. The apparatus grants every in-game and action item by landing their respective symbols on it.

Coin Master is an idle adventure title that aims to build and explore over 400 villages on its map. Coins help construct them, which are obtainable by spinning the apparatus using spins. That said, this article lists all working free spins links for August 13, 2023.

Use links on August 13, 2023, to get Coin Master free spins

Moon Active provides several ways to get free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all Coin Master links that provide free spins upon redemption:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZPKJqS - 10 free spins and 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/rpRWMJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JYQUvS - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FHAFjn - 25 free spins

Before you head over to use the links of this idle title, there are two things you should consider. Firstly, these links only last for a while and expire after two days. Therefore, get free spins from them immediately. Secondly, all active developer offerings are usable only once per account.

Moon Active releases the free spins links daily on the title’s official social media handles. You can follow the game’s official Facebook and Twitter handles and get them daily.

Moon Active holds daily social media contests as part of an off-game event. The rules of the competition are simple: You will find several videos or photo puzzles on social media every day. Crack each puzzle and give your answer by typing it in the comment section.

A few participants out of those who gave the correct answer will be winners through a lottery system. They will get billions of free coins and thousands of free spins. You will see a link on each such post that leads to free spins.

How to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to claim the freebies inn Coin Master. (Image via Moon Active)

Unlike other mobile titles, redeeming the links in this adventure title is the easiest. An active internet connection, the app on your handheld, and a few taps will do the trick. Search for the links after installing the app on your mobile and connecting to the active internet connection.

Upon finding one, click on it to open the app instantly on your handheld. Tap the green collect button on a dialog box that appears after the app loads fully. You will get all freebies in your in-game profile.