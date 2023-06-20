Coin Master daily free spins links (June 20, 2023)

Spins are crucial resources in Coin Master. They activate the slot machine, which provides various in-game items. The slot machine has two symbols – Hammer and Pig – that provide attacking and raiding opportunities, respectively. Players can use it to earn coins that they can use to complete their villages. The title has over 450 villages based on fictional and real-life locations on the map.

Finishing an existing village unlocks the next, granting spins, coins, and other items as a level-up reward. There are numerous ways to earn spins, the quickest being redeeming the links that developer Moon Active provides.

Coin Master: All active links for free spins (June 20, 2023)

Moon Active hosts an off-game event on its official Facebook account every day. The event requires fans to solve a simple video or photo puzzle related to Coin Master. The answer can be entered in the comment section.

Moon Active chooses a few winners through a lucky draw from those who gave the correct answer. Winners get free coins, spins, chests, and other in-game items.

Every post contains a redeemable link that grants free spins, often accompanied by coins and other in-game items. Here are all active Coin Master links for June 20:

http://coin-master.me/Aphtwp - 10 free spins and 1.2 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/LNIzRX - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lYWXEc - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vmJsPE - 25 free spins

It is worth noting that these links are redeemable only once per account. Furthermore, they will be valid only for up to two days.

Redeeming these links is fairly easy. Here are the steps you can follow to do so:

Install Coin Master. Go to the official Facebook page of the title for links or search on the internet. Click on any link; it should open the game. A dialog box will appear after the app fully loads. Click the green Collect button and claim all valuable freebies.

Coin Master also has an in-app store where players can buy spins, coins, chests, pet food, and more. Tap the Main Menu button and enter the shop to purchase spins.

Here is the list of the number of spins and their respective prices:

30 Spins: 2.19 USD

90 Spins: 5.51 USD

260 Spins: 13.26 USD

525 spins: 22.12 USD

1,600 spins: 55.33 USD

3,600 spins: 110.69 USD

Alternatively, players can get free spins by participating in events, competing in tournaments, and inviting friends. Completing card sets, finishing villages, requesting from teams, and collecting daily gifts also provides spins in the game.

Poll : 0 votes