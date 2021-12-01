Coin Master Free Spin link: How to get free spins (December 1)?

Starting off December with a gift for Coin Master enthusiasts, the developers released a link where players can claim extra free spins for today.

To rank up in Coin Master, the number of in-game resources required is very significant. Players of the competitive village-building game are aware of the struggles of using the slot machines to get coins to work on their villages.

Moon Active, the game’s developers, often appease their users by providing discount codes and links on the official Coin Master Twitter handle. Enthusiasts should keep track of these to upgrade their builds faster than others with these free rewards.

Interested users can click here on the device they play on to be redirected to the game and claim the free rewards.

Coin Master is kept fresh by the in-game interaction that developers keep adding, like offering other players pets, raiding other villages, earning loot in these attacks and climbing competitive leaderboards. Daily rewards, colorful spins on slot machines, and interactive sound engineering make Coin Master an overall pleasing experience. Here is the free Coin Master spin link for today:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

.

.

.

Did you grab yours yet?!

Did you grab yours yet?!

--> 𝘞𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘋𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧𝘧 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵! 🤩

Getting free rewards in Coin Master today (1st December)

Players need not worry if they have taken advantage of other free rewards from the Coin Master Twitter handle as it does not affect their ability to get today’s free benefits. These benefits include free spins, which can grant players the ability to organize attacks, build defenses with free coins, and raid other players better.

Developers release these reward links on many special occasions or even at random.

Keeping track of these codes has helped some of the game's top players reach the stage they occupy.

Raiding other players is the best way to earn coins in the game. Other than that, users should consider adding multipliers to the slot machines before spinning so that any rewards they get are also maximized. Multiple players can be added if you conduct multiple spins at a time.

For example, if users engage a 3x multiplier, three spins will be engaged in one push of the button. If a player wins a reward on a 3x multiplied spin, the reward is also multiplied 3x. If you feel that the spin will be lucky, you can go with a multiplier to get extra rewards.

You can also get more spins by completing challenges that Coin Master developers put out frequently. These are also available on the Twitter handle itself. Users should ensure they do not miss out on an opportunity to get more rewards in the ways mentioned here. Following the official Twitter handle, engaging a multiplier are a few ways to start.

Edited by Srijan Sen