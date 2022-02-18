Coin Master free spin link (February 18): How to get free spins

With a new rewards link that went live today, Coin Master players can spice up their weekend. Players who use the Twitter link will receive a minimum of twenty-five free spins.

Players should be aware that the minimum reward of 25 free spins relates to the award a new player will receive after clicking on the rewards link. An experienced player (level 175 and up) will receive more than 200 free spins by clicking the Twitter link.

Win free spins in Coin Master (February 18)

The free spin prize for today can be found in the tweet below, and in order to get the free spins, players simply click the tweet and redeem the free spins. The quantity of free spins awarded to a player is determined by their current level of progress in the game. Players with a higher level will receive more free spins than those with a lower level.

The prize link was posted on Coin Master's official Twitter account today, just like the previous free spins awards.

The developers have devised a diverse free spin reward system to ensure that everyone receives the same value from the rewards link. New players with 200 spins will be able to advance through the levels far faster than the developers' level progression plan.

Similarly, a prize of 25 spins is insignificant for an average advanced player whose average building cost is over 2,000,000,000 and basic multiplier is 100x.

Free spin reward links

All reward link codes are for one-time use only, but there is no limit to how many reward links players can claim or use in a week. As for the rather continuous flow of free spin links, all starting tutorials are recommended following the official Twitter handle.

There is a steady stream of reward links throughout the week, whether or not there is a particular occasion approaching. Today's reward link, similar to the previous free spins reward link, was provided as a surprise weekend gift.

By seeking ways to acquire free spins all day, players can give their progress the boost they need by effectively employing reward links. Those fighting against friends in Coin Master should keep an eye out for reward links, as these can provide them with an advantage over other players.

Finally, similar to the free spin rewards mentioned before, extra free spins are a good method to earn more cash. To do so, follow Coin Master on various social media channels to maximize your chances of winning free spins.

Edited by R. Elahi