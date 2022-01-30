3 benefits of following Coin Master on Twitter

Coin Master's developer Moon Active is famous for its aggressive advertising strategies and thriving social media communities for its games. Coin Master is no different, with over 1 million followers on the game's official Twitter handle and nearly 7 million followers on its Instagram.

The game's widespread popularity is a key reason behind these numbers and the developers ensure they make good use of it. This article will guide players on how they can use their time on social media to help boost their Coin Master journey.

Get free spins by following Coin Master on Twitter

There are a variety of benefits afforded to every active follower of the official CM social accounts. Some of them are listed below.

1. Reward links

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

We've got some spins for ya!

Make sure to grab them!! --> 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦!We've got some spins for ya!Make sure to grab them!!--> bit.ly/3sJJ6uJ 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦! .....We've got some spins for ya! Make sure to grab them!! 😃--> bit.ly/3sJJ6uJ

Reward links are developer-created hyperlinks which redirect the user to Coin Master and grant them a set reward. These are frequently released on the official Twitter handle. The rewards on offer are either gold, spins, or a combination of both. They offer minimum rewards of 600,000 coins and 25 spins and go up to over 20,000,000 coins and 200 spins.

Turning on tweet notifications and accessing each of these links as soon as they are released has been described as a surefire way to get an edge on the competition.

2. Contests and challenges

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝗛𝗺𝗺...

𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝘄𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁?!

Can you tell us if it’s A or B?!

600 spins and some yummy pet food could be yours! 𝗛𝗺𝗺... 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝘄𝗲'𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁?! Can you tell us if it’s A or B?! 600 spins and some yummy pet food could be yours! https://t.co/Naec0LqrIf

Contests, like the one shown above, are almost always being held on the official Twitter handle. The payout is always massive, even if the chances of winning are relatively low. The developers keep track of consistent participants and ensure that consistent participants are rewarded with either the contest rewards or direct in-game credit.

Readers who are not all that active can take part in similar contests on Instagram as well.

3. News about in-game events

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

if you’re ready to smash it!

800 spins could be YOURS! 𝑹𝒂𝒊𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑺𝒎𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒊𝒙 𝒊𝒔 𝑵𝑶𝑾 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬! #Retweet if you’re ready to smash it!800 spins could be YOURS! 𝑹𝒂𝒊𝒅 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑺𝒎𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒊𝒙 𝒊𝒔 𝑵𝑶𝑾 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬! ..#Retweet if you’re ready to smash it! 800 spins could be YOURS! https://t.co/PoIr5q4MLO

CM is almost always hosting one event or another. In each of these rewards, the potential to earn rewards is multiplied several times over, so players have to ensure they always participate. Unfortunately, there are no in-game announcements for these events, so players are encouraged to keep checking the official Twitter handle for any ongoing or upcoming events.

In the recent Raid Madness event, many new players were able to achieve 400,000,000 coin treasury balances in a matter of minutes. The scale of the rewards in these events is too large for players to miss out on.

Edited by Ashish Yadav