3 benefits of following Coin Master on Twitter

Coin Master's developer Moon Active is famous for its aggressive advertising strategies and thriving social media communities for its games. Coin Master is no different, with over 1 million followers on the game's official Twitter handle and nearly 7 million followers on its Instagram.
The game's widespread popularity is a key reason behind these numbers and the developers ensure they make good use of it. This article will guide players on how they can use their time on social media to help boost their Coin Master journey.
Get free spins by following Coin Master on Twitter
There are a variety of benefits afforded to every active follower of the official CM social accounts. Some of them are listed below.
1. Reward links
Reward links are developer-created hyperlinks which redirect the user to Coin Master and grant them a set reward. These are frequently released on the official Twitter handle. The rewards on offer are either gold, spins, or a combination of both. They offer minimum rewards of 600,000 coins and 25 spins and go up to over 20,000,000 coins and 200 spins.
Turning on tweet notifications and accessing each of these links as soon as they are released has been described as a surefire way to get an edge on the competition.
2. Contests and challenges
Contests, like the one shown above, are almost always being held on the official Twitter handle. The payout is always massive, even if the chances of winning are relatively low. The developers keep track of consistent participants and ensure that consistent participants are rewarded with either the contest rewards or direct in-game credit.
Readers who are not all that active can take part in similar contests on Instagram as well.
3. News about in-game events
CM is almost always hosting one event or another. In each of these rewards, the potential to earn rewards is multiplied several times over, so players have to ensure they always participate. Unfortunately, there are no in-game announcements for these events, so players are encouraged to keep checking the official Twitter handle for any ongoing or upcoming events.
In the recent Raid Madness event, many new players were able to achieve 400,000,000 coin treasury balances in a matter of minutes. The scale of the rewards in these events is too large for players to miss out on.