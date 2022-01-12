Raid Madness event in Coin Master: How to play, start date, rewards and more

Raids are widely believed to be the best method for obtaining gold in Coin Master. Players constantly spin the slot machines hoping for more chances to raid other players and build their villages.

The developer of Coin Master has a special event in store for those who want to maximize their earnings from raids and also earn extra rewards along the way.

The Raid Madness event went live today and will continue until January 31. This event requires players to collect the raid symbol via the slot machine to unlock a host of attractive rewards.

Raid Madness event in Coin Master: All you need to know

Raid Madness is focused on helping players maximize the rewards they can gain from their raids. During this event, raid opportunities will be more freely available via the slot machines and players will receive extra rewards per raid.

The objective of the event is to collect as many pig symbols in the slot machine as possible. The pig symbol represents raids in the slot machine and getting three of these grants a player an opportunity to raid another player.

The rewards chart will keep expanding as players progress through the event's stages (Image via Reddit/PoForPrez)

The rewards cycle will start at different levels for different players, depending on their level of progress in Coin Master. The attached image shows the rewards cycle for a player currently at Lv. 16, so readers should adjust their expectations accordingly.

Also, each rewards cycle lasts for 48 hours. Several cycles will be held during the course of the event, which ends on January 31.

The rewards on offer are exponential, given that new players are also receiving up to 80,000 spins in one go. The scale of the rewards is far beyond any rewards link or redeem code that has been seen in the game so far.

How to maximize rewards during the Raid Madness event in Coin Master?

Daily rewards and rewards calendar will also host bigger rewards over the course of the event. (Image via Coin Master Wiki)

Readers, particularly new players, are advised to make use of the Super Bet. Super Bet refers to a special buff where players can make use of 30x, 100x and even larger multipliers for a limited time. During the event, they will receive a ton of free spins, which should be used with as big a multiplier as possible to ensure maximum rewards are gained.

Coin Master rewards spins that do not total out as well, so even a 30,000 reward for three different icons on the slot machine is 3,000,000 with a 100x multiplier. Even new players will receive 80,000 free spins. Therefore, spending a 100 in one go, especially when the worst case scenario is still 3,000,000 coins, should not be a concern.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame , Jingle bell , Jingle bell BUST?! That’s right Vikings! 𝑨𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑱𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬!

1,000 spins and some yummy pet food could be yours!

Just Jingle bell, Jingle bell, Jingle bell BUST?! That’s right Vikings! 𝑨𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑱𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬!1,000 spins and some yummy pet food could be yours!Just #RETWEET if you’re attacking with Tiger for a chance to win! Jingle bell 🔔, Jingle bell🔔, Jingle bell BUST?! That’s right Vikings! 𝑨𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝑴𝒂𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑱𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑬! 1,000 spins and some yummy pet food could be yours! Just #RETWEET if you’re attacking with Tiger for a chance to win! https://t.co/yOhin62VMG

Players should ensure they do not attempt to store the gold that they will win. As mentioned earlier, raid opportunities are more easily available during this event. This means that players will be able to raid others more often, but it also means they will themselves face more raid attempts.

Additionally, the number of players who can raid another at a time will also increase over the course of the event. Starting at 10, more than a 100 players can raid a village at a time, depending on the amount of gold stored. In such a state, Coin Master beginners are particularly vulnerable to ending up at a worse stage than when the event started.

Gathering shields is a temporary option, but ideally, players should try to use up as much gold as they can every time they open the game.

Many players across tiers have been able to get through over 10 levels using the rewards they collected in the Raid Madness event on the first day itself. Coin Master followers should ensure they make the most of this event by using the featured strategies to join the game's leaderboards.

Edited by Sabine Algur