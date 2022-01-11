Coin Master free spin link (January 11): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can add a bit of spice to their Monday with a new rewards link that went live today. Twenty-five free spins (minimum) are up for grabs via this link.

Readers should note that the minimum reward refers to the compensation that a new player will receive via the rewards link. This link will grant an advanced player (level 175 and above) over 200 spins.

The developers have done this to ensure that the value that everyone gets from the rewards link remains the same. New players with 200 spins will be able to advance up the levels far quicker than the level progression plan that the developers have.

Similarly, for an average advanced player whose average building cost is over 2,000,000,000 and base multiplier is 100x, a reward of 25 spins is very inconsequential.

Users can access today's rewards by clicking here on a device with a valid log-in. The prize was announced via the official Coin Twitter handle:

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 11)

All reward links and redeem codes are single-use only but without any restriction on the number of reward links players can claim or avail. The fairly consistent flow of reward links is why all beginner guides advise them to follow the official Twitter handle.

Every special occasion, like Halloween and Memorial Day, is celebrated by the developers with a themed tweet and a reward link enclosed in the same.

There is a consistent flow of reward links spread throughout the week, with or without a special occasion around the corner. For example, the stream of rewards that players witnessed during the holiday season has not stopped, even though Christmas was two weeks ago.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

Efficiently using reward links can give players' progress the boost they are looking for by searching for methods to get free spins all day. Those competing with friends shouldn't sleep on reward links as this can give them a competitive edge over those they started with.

An official announcement from Moon Active, the developers, that the flow of rewards started during the holiday season will not cease anytime soon has rested a lot of anxiety in the community.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝗢𝗵 𝗡𝗼!



These tiles are out of order and so is the image!

Tell us the correct order they should be in for a chance to 𝒘𝒊𝒏 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒔... 1.5 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔! 𝗢𝗵 𝗡𝗼! These tiles are out of order and so is the image! Tell us the correct order they should be in for a chance to 𝒘𝒊𝒏 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒂𝒔... 1.5 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔! https://t.co/lKOHuyjowx

Several contests similar to the one shown above are constantly held on the official Twitter handle. Of course, it's much harder to gain rewards here than a rewards link, but users should try to participate in these for a chance to win big consistently.

