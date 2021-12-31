5 tips and tricks all Coin Master beginners should know

New players join Coin Master every day because of its over-the-top promotional strategies. A mobile game endorsed by Jennifer Lopez is hardly something seen daily, but this motivates new users to join the title every day.

The learning curve in Coin Master is rather steep as all the game's elements are unlike any other kingdom builder or RPG.

Best strategies for mew Coin Master players

Coin Master has level-based gameplay where gamers build new villages at each level. The challenge is to get the resources to make these villages via the slot machines.

The reason the learning curve in Coin Master is steep is that most players develop a gut instinct over time for the slot machines, allowing them to progress smoothly.

This article, of course, cannot help users develop a gut instinct in a couple of minutes. Hence, it does the next best thing by laying out some simple strategies that can help beginners at the start of their Coin Master journeys.

1) Conserving spins

Conserving spins will allow players to win significant rewards whenever they use the spins (Image via Coin Master Guru)

Users receive five spins every hour. A total of 50 spins can be stored at a time (extra spins won via rewards are separate from these 50).

Most feel the urge to open the game constantly and use whatever spins they have to try their luck. This is a practice that can seriously slow down their progress.

If gamers log in every hour and immediately spend the five spins that they get, they will not be able to gather that large an amount. The issue is that this small amount will probably not be enough to upgrade a building, so it will be in their treasury.

Coins in the treasury are vulnerable to raids and attacks. This means that whatever amount users can gain by logging in every hour has a high chance of being lost before they log back in.

They should store up their spins for at least five hours to get a significant enough amount to be able to use right away and get the most out of their experience with the slot machine.

2) Avoid storing gold

Storing up gold can be very tempting but should be avoided (Image via Coin Master/Twitter)

New players must have heard that raids are the best way to get gold but generally fail to realize that their villages are also vulnerable to raids. Spending gold as soon as you can is the best way to protect yourself against raids because then, even if you get raided, the attackers won't be able to harm your progress.

While it is challenging to spend gold as soon as you get it at the start, it is encouraged because getting stuck early in the game will hurt the player's morale. If they absolutely must store gold for a big upgrade, they should try to put together a three shield combo to protect the lion's share of that gold.

3) Follow Coin Master on social media

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

.

.

Don't miss out on this gift! 😜 --> We've got the perfect treat just for you Coin Masters!Don't miss out on this gift! 😜 --> bit.ly/3CQWkHn We've got the perfect treat just for you Coin Masters! ...Don't miss out on this gift! 😜 --> bit.ly/3CQWkHn

Coin Master has more than 1 million followers on Twitter. The biggest factor behind this number is the numerous contests and reward links developers Moon Active post on the platform. Reward links, as the name suggests, grant players with free spins and gold.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

ONE clock is moving backwards! This one’s a bit tricky but can you spot which one it is?!

2,000 spins could be yours! #TBT Vikings!ONE clock is moving backwards! This one’s a bit tricky but can you spot which one it is?!2,000 spins could be yours! #TBT Vikings! ONE clock is moving backwards! This one’s a bit tricky but can you spot which one it is?! 2,000 spins could be yours! https://t.co/t980kXNN9n

Contests like the one shown above are a daily occurrence on the handle and are fun ways to try to win big.

Additionally, as most players log in with Facebook anyway, they can join the Coin Master Facebook community, as it's an excellent place to make friends with other users and is also a large-scale trading hub for in-game resources.

4) Log in daily

Players will receive rewards for daily logins and then get notifications as the ones shown here (Image via Sportskeeda)

Logging in daily comes with two benefits. First, users can claim the daily bonus, an amount which ranges anywhere between 100K to 20M. Secondly, if the game records their consistent login even over a couple of days, gamers become party to a random reward received directly in the game without any effort.

5) Participate in events

Most in-game events are topical in nature (Image via Coin Master/Twitter)

Participating in events allows players to reduce the time they have to wait for their spins to refill. These events are always available, and they just have to sign up for them, as most don't require much by way of participation.

The recent Wild West Showdown event required users to collect Sheriff Stars to claim extra spins. Sheriff Stars were available via the slot machines and granted after successful attacks and raids.

As with using the slot machine, attacking and raiding are activities gamers would perform even without the event as there is no extra effort being put in here. Most events follow a similar pattern under different names.

During large-scale events, players report completing multiple levels in the span of a few hours.

Rookie mistakes like stacking coins and betting large amounts without the reserves to take the loss are some things that can destroy a player's progress. Keeping these tips in mind until they develop the gut instinct that successful Coin Master gamers boast of will allow them the opportunity to reach higher levels faster.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer