Coin Master free spins and festive rewards for Christmas 2021: All you need to know

The official Twitter handle has been a massive boon for all Coin Master players. Fun challenges and reward links have led to Coin Master fans eagerly checking the handle often, which currently stands at over a million followers. In line with other developers and creators gearing up for the holiday season with free rewards, Moon Active, the developers of Coin Master, have been releasing a lot of methods for players to gain extra resources.

From free bonus links to simple contests with big rewards, here is everything you need to know about making the most of the holiday season on Coin Master.

Getting free rewards in Coin Master for Christmas 2021

Holiday themed rewards are all the rage right now in all major gaming communities and Coin Master is no exception.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒕!!

.



We have to 2 gold cards that match perfectly... Do you know which two?

Guess 2 cards correctly and you could win 1,000 spins!!

.

Active participation in such challenges can benefit players immensely as they happen frequently, and even though the odds of winning are low, the relatively niche Twitter Coin Master community and the frequency at which these challenges happen make for a considerable possibility of winning some very major rewards.

If competing in these contests does not appeal to some users, they can simply follow the handle for the free reward links which are released quite frequently during the holiday season.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

.

Make sure to grab it! --> 𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐! 🤩Make sure to grab it! --> bit.ly/3CQp2Z0 𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐! 🤩..Make sure to grab it! --> bit.ly/3CQp2Z0

These rewards will certainly go a long way in speeding up the construction of a player's village since they grant quite a fair number of coins. The spins you gather using these methods will allow you to conduct more raids and attack other players while simultaneously ensuring you have shields to protect your village and treasury.

Free rewards can give players a slight edge over others who are not aware of these methods (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it can be tedious to constantly track the official Twitter handle of the game, top players have repeatedly mentioned the importance of doing so if users want to level up through the game as quickly as possible.

