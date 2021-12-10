Coin Master Free Spin Link (December 10): How to get free spins

Continuing the steady stream of free rewards Coin Master is releasing for the upcoming holiday season, a new rewards link went live today. This link grants players an extra 1.2 million coins.

Anyone who has ever spent any time in Coin Master is aware of the resources one needs to thrive in-game. In addition to a large amount of required resources, an additional layer of difficulty is provided by the fact that players have to use a slot machine to get their hands on in-game resources.

Moon Active, the game's developers, helps out loyal fans by releasing reward links frequently. These links are released on their official Twitter handle itself. Coin Master players should keep track of these to gain maximum rewards.

The rewards can be accessed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed and the initial tutorial completed.

Invading other villages, rebuilding your own after an invasion, pets, looting, and many other elements keep players hooked to the Coin Master world. Here is today's free reward link:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

Grab it while it's 🔥 --> 𝑫𝒐𝒏'𝒕 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑺 𝒈𝒊𝒇𝒕 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔!Grab it while it's 🔥 --> bit.ly/3rcQCgG 𝑫𝒐𝒏'𝒕 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑺 𝒈𝒊𝒇𝒕 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! .Grab it while it's 🔥 --> bit.ly/3rcQCgG

Get free rewards at Coin Master today (10th December)

Players don't have to worry about getting today's rewards even if they have accessed any bonuses from the Twitter handle earlier. Today's extra coins are beneficial to players who are just starting, as 1.2 million extra coins can be very helpful in setting up your village in the initial stages.

Such rewards can be found on the Twitter handle on major holidays and at random.

These codes are great for users struggling to rank up in conventional ways because of a certain amount of luck in getting the right resources from the slot machines.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

The best method to gain extra resources and rank up is to attack other players. The loot and experience players gain through invasions can help them easily scale the leaderboards. Adding multipliers when using the slot machines is also a way to get some considerable additional rewards.

Multipliers engage multiple spins at the same time. This means that with a 5x multiplier, five spins will be deducted from your remaining spins in a single push of the button.

Any reward you get is also multiplied five times. This might seem risky, but with a bit of experience, most players start trusting their gut on spins. If you add a multiplier to a spin, you can reap significant extra benefits.

Participating in the Coin Master Twitter handle challenges can also put players in the running to win big.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Piggy & his friends have been getting the snowballs ready for today's snowball fight, but before they can play.. they need to find the missing number! Can you help them complete this math sequence?! 🤔

Tell us below for a chance to snag up 700 spins & 1 Billion Coins! Piggy & his friends have been getting the snowballs ready for today's snowball fight, but before they can play.. they need to find the missing number! Can you help them complete this math sequence?! 🤔Tell us below for a chance to snag up 700 spins & 1 Billion Coins! https://t.co/urm3iISmTi

There are many ways to gain extra resources in Coin Master. New players should start by following their Twitter handle and trying out multipliers.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha