Coin Master free spin link (Dec 8): How to get free spins

A pleasant surprise for Coin Master enthusiasts arrived today on the official Twitter handle. Developer Moon Active released a fresh rewards link today which grants players 600,000 coins and 10 extra spins.

The quantity of in-game resources required to reach the Coin Master leaderboards is quite significant. In tune with the nature of other kingdom-builder games, Coin Master players are also well aware of the challenges connected with obtaining in-game cash to develop and enhance their villages using slot machines.

Knowing about this disadvantage, developers routinely soothe Coin Master fans by posting award links on the official Coin Master Twitter handle. Fans should definitely keep an eye on the social media account so that they can use these free gifts to improve their builds faster than others.

Players who wish to claim the bonus can be redirected to the game by clicking here on the device they use to play in order to receive the free coins and spins.

Coin Master's in-game interaction elements, such as offering other players pets, attacking other towns, winning loot in these invasions, and climbing competitive leaderboards certainly strive to keep the game intriguing and relevant. Coin Master is a fun game to play because of the daily bonuses, bright slot machine spins, and soothing soundtrack. Here's how to get today's free Coin Master spin:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

Free rewards in Coin Master today (December 8)

If you have previously received any gifts by clicking on reward links from the Coin Master Twitter handle, there is no need to worry because interacting with prior rewards does not prevent you from receiving today's gifts. The additional gold and spins you will receive today can be used to enhance your town, raid other players' villages, and defend your own village from such raids.

These codes are generally released by Moon Active during special events, although they can sometimes be released at random, as is the case today.

Leveraging free links and codes can help users get to the top of the Coin Master leaderboards faster than they expect, according to the players at the top of the scoreboards. The following link is a recently randomly released one.

The best strategy to gain cash in the game is to raid other players. Aside from that, users should consider adding multipliers to their slot machines before spinning to enhance any rewards they receive. Bigger multipliers can be applied if you perform multiple spins at the same time.

For instance, if a 3x multiplier is enabled, three spins will be triggered with a single button push. When a player wins on a 3x multiplied spin, the payout is also multiplied by three. If you think the spin will be lucky, you should use a multiplier to get even more bonuses.

One can also earn extra spins by completing tasks assigned to users by the Coin Master developers. These are available directly on the Twitter handle.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝘖𝘩 𝘯𝘰! 𝘞𝘦’𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥! Do you know how many there are?! Tell us below for a chance to win 800 spins! 𝘖𝘩 𝘯𝘰! 𝘞𝘦’𝘷𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘵 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥! Do you know how many there are?! Tell us below for a chance to win 800 spins! https://t.co/fXuQSTHUgv

Players should be careful not to miss out on the opportunity to win additional rewards in the types of challenges outlined above.

