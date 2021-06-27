5 best games like Coin Master in June 2021

Coin Master took the globe by storm in 2016 when the developer released a trailer on YouTube. Even today, the game still enjoys a loyal fanbase. Coin Master is an interesting mix of slot machines and casual building games.

Playing Coin Master is simple. Players get free spins every hour. They spend the spins on slots, win items, and upgrade the village. Players can also raid other villages to loot their coins.

While many criticized the game for its slot machine mechanics, it remains a fun, casual game requiring no skill or strategy.

Some other games like Coin Master for Android devices

1) Pirate Kings

With a pirate-inspired theme, Pirate Kings is very much like Coin Master. Players spin the reels, win items, and build islands. To earn more coins, players can attack other islands and loot their coins. To keep things interesting, players can collect cards and sail through the seas.

2) Piggy GO - Clash of Coin

Instead of spins and reels, Piggy GO features a board and a dice. The game map takes players across various locations to build islands. They win cash by rolling the dice and looting friends' cities. The characters in Piggy GO can be customized.

3) Spin Voyage

Spin Voyage is another pirate theme slot machine-based building game. The gameplay is similar to Coin Master. After spinning the reels, players win coins and other items to expand and build their village. For extra coins, players can raid and loot other villages. Spin Voyage also has some mini-games within the game.

4) Coin Kingdom

Coin Kingdom is full of adorable characters and villages. Players can spin the wheel and win coins and items. Upgrade the kingdom with coins and treasures, and the weapons can be used to destroy other kingdoms. Coin Kingdom also has mini-games to earn more rewards.

5) Fruit Master

This is a relatively newer entry in slot machine-inspired games. Fruit Master lets players mine for gold and use it to build villages. Players can spin the wheel or roll the dice to win items. The hammer in the game is used to strike down and loot other villages.

