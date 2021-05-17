Coin Master is an Android game for kids where players can spin a wheel and earn coins. They can then utilize these coins to build a strong village and gather necessary loots to ultimately become the Coin Master.

The Google Play Store has a huge assortment of gamers for players of all ages. Players can take a look at the list below for Android games like Coin Master.

5 best games like Coin Master for Android devices

These are five of the best Android games like Coin Master:

1. Coin Beach

Image via Benyol Gaming (YouTube)

This title is essentially a clone of Coin Master, so players will find many similarities between the two. In this game, players can collect cards to complete card sets, and get coins.

Players can use it to build their kingdom and gradually climb the levels. They can also get shields to protect their kingdom from foes.

Download it from here.

2. Coin Kingdom

Image via SKYFOX (YouTube)

This game also revolves around building kingdoms by winning coins, like Coin Master. Mobile gamers can also enjoy destroying other kingdoms.

Coin Kingdom has many challenges that players can complete to earn rewards. Players can wage wars and build kingdoms in this fun game.

Download it from here.

3. Pet Master

Image via Time To Play (YouTube)

Players will have to fight for their dominance, like in Coin Master. This game revolves around spinning, rolling, attacking, raiding, to be at the top of the pet camp.

Players collect cards and trade them with their friends to get the most out of it. The title has a rating of 4.5 stars and over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. Pirate Coin Master: Raid Island Battle Adventure

Image via AppGrooves

Be it looting coins or plundering treasures, this game has Coin Masters written all over it. Players can gather their crew and set sail to shipwreck other battle other pirates.

The ultimate objective of players in this game is to become the king of pirates. This game has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. Piggy Boom

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

Like Coin Master, the goal of players in this game is to collect as many coins as possible. Players can connect with their friends online and build their very own island villages.

Upon spinning the magical wheel, they earn their fortune, attack, raid, or steal coins. This game has been downloaded over 5 million times from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

