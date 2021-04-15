Tekken 3 is an arcade fighting game that features characters with unique abilities. This game was released way back in 1997 and is considered one of the best video games of that time.

Tekken 3 is not available on the Google Play Store. If players want to enjoy more games like Tekken 3, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best Android games like Tekken 3 in 2021

#1 - MORTAL KOMBAT: The Ultimate Fighting Game!

Image via Eyal Gamers (YouTube)

The intense matches in this game will surely remind players of Tekken 3. Players can engage in brutal and bloody 3v3 combat matches after creating their own team of fighters.

Players have the option to send characters on epic quests and earn special rewards upon successful completion. With over 50 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#2 - Terra Fighter 2 – Fighting Games

Image via SMVD Games (YouTube)

Like Tekken 3, this title is also a fighting game where players can duel with various fighters. Players can unlock a total of 16 opponents with various karate skills.

Necessary weapons will be provided to players for defeating enemies. Players have the option to upgrade their weapons for better performance.

Download it from here.

#3 - Final Fighter

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The classic arcade gameplay of this title will surely make Tekken 3 fans nostalgic. Final Fighter has graphics and sound effects that deserves players’ appreciation.

As players climb up levels, they have the option to unlock characters on the way. This game has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#4 - Shadow Fight 3 – RPG fighting game

Image via Intro Games (YouTube)

This title is a famous fighting game like Tekken 3. Players can mix and match three fighting styles offered by the title to create their own unique style.

The game gives players the choice to be a ninja, knight, or a samurai. Players can customize the color of their equipment and clothes using various skins that the game offers.

Download it from here.

#5 - Kung fu karate new fighting games: Offline games

Image via Games player (YouTube)

This fighting title has martial arts elements in its gameplay, like Tekken 3. Players will have to defeat rivals, each of whom has their own unique skill set.

From single-player to multiplayer, Kung fu karate new fighting games has various game modes. The title has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. What may seem the best to one may not be so to another.

