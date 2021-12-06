How to get free spins in Coin Master in December 2021: All methods revealed

Coin Master is a highly addictive game. This contributes to the frustration that players face when they run out of spins on the slot machine to get the resources to build their kingdom and attack other players.

Buying spins is hardly an option for many as an extra 30 spins cost $1.99 for players in the US. To calm this well-known frustration of users, the developers release links that give fans free spins, but these are limited and time-bound.

There is no complete solution to this gap between the demand and supply of Coin Master resources, but there are some methods we can advise that gamers follow to get some extra supplies.

Getting free Coin Master spins and coins?

These are the top methods players can use to access extra in-game resources. Readers may feel free to add any more ways they find noteworthy in the comments section.

1) Follow Coin Master on Twitter

This is the most popular method among Coin Master gamers to the point that the official Coin Master Twitter handle has now surpassed a million followers. Moon Active, the game’s developer, releases reward codes frequently, which often grant users a substantial amount of coins, along with free spins.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝒂 𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! Help us choose which mark we should dig up next for the perfect raid! A or B!? Tell us below for a chance to 𝒘𝒊𝒏 700 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 1.5 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔! 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝒂 𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! Help us choose which mark we should dig up next for the perfect raid! A or B!? Tell us below for a chance to 𝒘𝒊𝒏 700 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 1.5 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔! https://t.co/a7fgDZyxon

Turning on post notifications for the Twitter handle and keeping track of any attached links in tweets is a good strategy. They also run various contests on their socials, giving players a chance to win many free bonuses.

2) Invite friends

There are large official Coin Master communities on Reddit and Facebook if you can’t find anyone to play with (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gamers can also invite their Facebook friends to join from within the game. Every time one of them successfully creates a new Coin Master account by logging in from their Facebook account, they will be rewarded with 40 free spins.

As users might have noticed, it is not a requirement to play the game. They merely have to download it and log in with their Facebook accounts. If fans get their friends to join the title, they can further request spins from friends and vice versa, so it’s an excellent way for players to get some extra spins in the long term.

3) Watch video ads

Maximize rewards by watching ads to get extra spins when you’re feeling lucky (Image via soud on Pinterest)

There is a spin energy button on the bottom right of the slot machine screen where you can tap to watch an ad that will grant you extra spins. The amount of extra spins you can get from this method is limited per day.

If you cannot see the spin energy button, it means that you’ve reached the peak free spins available to you from this method on that day.

4) Spins

Spend spins to get free spins (Image via Coin Master Guru)

If the slot machine shows you three spin energy symbols in a row, it means you’ve been awarded some free extra spins. As ironic as it is, you can get more free spins by spending more spins.

If you get many of these three-of-a-kind spin energy signs in a day, you can play the slot machines for hours.

5) Participating in events

These events are based on real-time happenings and seasons (Image via Coin Master website)

At least one event is always happening in Coin Master, and active participation in the same generally grants players a couple of handy free spins.

At the top right of the slot machine screen, all virtual buttons below the three-line menu are events. Click on it and try to take advantage of these events to get your hands on some extra free Coin Master Spins.

Along with the methods listed here, the other obvious approach is to efficiently time when you check your spin count. Every 10 hours, your account will reach maximum spins, so just being in the habit of going to the slot machine every 10 hours is a good way to make the most of your slot machine spins.

Also, when you level up any aspect of your village, you will receive some extra spins. Signing up for email gifts will also get you a share of the additional daily spins.

