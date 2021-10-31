Coin Master free spin link for today: How to get free rewards (October 31)

Today on Halloween, developer 'Moon Active' posted a tweet where players can claim 600,000 coins and 10 slot machine spins.

Charting the leaderboards in Coin Master is not easy. To be able to make it to the top and beat all the competition, players need to claim every reward that comes their way.

For Halloween, Moon Active has sent more than the usual spins as rewards for following the link, and has rewarded players with coins to get a push in the game.

Following Coin Master on their Twitter account is crucial for any player who is serious about the game. The game gives out many free rewards that players can claim by following the link provided on the Twitter page.

How to get free rewards in Coin Master as of October 31

Players can follow the provided link above to claim their free gift from the developers and get a push in the game.

Coin Master is a luck based slot machine game, where players need to play on a slot machine to win coins to build their village. Every village needs to be upgraded and there are more than 300 uniquely themed villages in the game.

After each upgrade, players earn more coins on the slot machine and each village requires more coins to upgrade to the next level.

Players can win coins, attacks, raids, spins or shields by playing the slot machine. Each village has five items, which can include characters, pets, homes, transportation, and items from nature. The protagonist of the game is a pig, who is also the tour guide of Coin Master.

Halloween event in Coin Master

Coin Master Free Spin @CoinMas27953194 @CoinMasterGame Thiiiiiiiiiiiis game is very addictive but it’s also very fun. Best game I have ever played. I’m glad that I was able to play this game with billions of beautiful people from all over the world. Thanks CM claiiim spiiins👉 bit.ly/2RjGPGl @CoinMasterGame Thiiiiiiiiiiiis game is very addictive but it’s also very fun. Best game I have ever played. I’m glad that I was able to play this game with billions of beautiful people from all over the world. Thanks CM claiiim spiiins👉 bit.ly/2RjGPGl https://t.co/2NUr7DRb1A

Coin Master has a Halloween event going on and players can play the game during this period to win extra rewards in the game. There are many fun additions to the game such as ghosts and a newly themed home page.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The developers at Moon Active are giving out more rewards than usual on their Twitter page so players should keep in touch with it and follow the instructions to win even more rewards.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan